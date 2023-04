Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Screen siren Raquel Welch died from cardiac arrest on February 15, according to her death certificate that was obtained by TMZ.

The Fantastic Voyage star was 82, and according to the document, had also been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which had not been disclosed to the public.

Welch was pronounced dead at 2:25 am, the document also revealed.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.