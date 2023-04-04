Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Entertainment

Fifth ‘Shrek’ feature reportedly in the works with original cast

ABC/Randy Holmes

It looks like DreamWorks took Eddie Murphy up on that phone call: Just months after Murphy said he’d say yes to another Shrek film “in two seconds,” Variety reports new projects in that universe are moving ahead.

The trade chatted with Chris Meledandri, founder of the animation studio Illumination and a creative partner to DreamWorks Animation, and he says he’s pushing to bring back the original Shrek gang, including Murphy as Donkey, Mike Myers as Shrek and Cameron Diaz‘s Princess Fiona for a fifth film.

“We anticipate the cast coming back,” the exec noted. “Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

As reported, Murphy’s January comments to Etalk also included him expressing, “I love Donkey. They did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

He went on to say, “DreamWorks, if y’all wanna do it, just call me, I’m ready.”

Turns out Meledandri saw that interview, too, and was “thrilled.” He tells Variety, “It’s evidence of his strong enthusiasm for a role that he so brilliantly inhabited and really created alongside the artists at DreamWorks. I found that comment to be very exciting.”

