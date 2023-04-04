Community Calendar

Tuesday, April 4

Henry County Board of Supervisors special meeting at 5 p.m. in the Summerlin Room for the presentation of the proposed FY24 budget.

Martinsville City Council meets in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 5

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 to reserve your meal.

Thursday, April 6

Henry County Board of Supervisors budget work session, 5 p.m. in the fourth floor conference room.

Friday, April 7

Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. More than 7,500 prize-filled eggs. Sponsored by Henry County Parks and Recreation.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kickoff “Sounds on the Square,” the 2023 Uptown First Friday Series, on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food will be for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Saturday, April 8

Dyers Store Fire Department country breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eat in or take out. $9 per plate. Proceeds support the department and all donations accepted.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive in Martinsville.

Tuesday, April 11

Author talk with Joseph R. Lovell at the Bassett Historical Center on “Echoes of Sandy Creek.”

Martinsville City School Board Special School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the school board office.

Wednesday, April 12

The Henry County Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Thursday, April 13

The Henry County School Board meets at 5:30 pm.

Wednesday, April 19

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or at Piedmont Arts and $35 the day of the event.

Saturday, April 22

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.