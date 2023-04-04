Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Richard Dean Compton, 70, of Ridgeway, died Thursday. Visitation will be held at Bassett Funeral Service on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. A graveside service where family and friends are welcome will be at Mountain View Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

James Blair Draper Sr., 78, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held on Wednesday, at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, at Hairston Funeral Home between 1-5 p.m.

Leonia Mae Deering Hairston, 90, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Christ Temple United Holy Church, Axton. Burial will follow at the Danville Memorial Gardens. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Carolyn Rigney Hodnett, 76, of Martinsville, died Sunday. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at McKee-Stone Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park.

Jimmie “Ben” Flenory Price, 83, of Martinsville, died March 29. The Memorial Service will be Wednesday, at 11:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with visitation thirty minutes prior to the service.

Hattie Francis Martin Turner, 91, of Bassett, died March 26. A graveside service will be held at Old Center Church cemetery on Friday, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Anna Bowe Lester Wells, 95, died Sunday. An inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Darlene Triplett Young, 73, of Bassett, died Sunday. A funeral service will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at the Helms Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.