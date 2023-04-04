Local scoreboard

Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Baseball

The Nats fall to 1-3 on the season after losing to Tampa last night 6-2. The two teams play again tonight at 7:05 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

