Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding(s) chronicled in upcoming ‘Til Death Do Us Part’ special

Courtesy of Hulu

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s nuptials will be documented in an upcoming special titled Til Death Do Us Part, premiering April 13 on Hulu.

The Blink-182 drummer and the reality TV star famously held three weddings in 2022: in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, California, and Italy. In the trailer for Til Death Do Us Part, Barker wonders which of the ceremonies was his favorite.

“It’s like choosing a child, I can’t pick the best one,” Barker says. “Vegas was, like, our wild rock star wedding. Santa Barbara was, like, as traditional as, like, everybody else’s wedding could have been.”

“And then Italy was just really romantic and classic,” Kardashian adds.

The special seems to focus mostly on the Italy wedding. The description reads, “Kourtney, Travis, and their guests enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy. Private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

