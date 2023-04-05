Wednesday, April 5, 2023
ATV crash leads to injuries

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
The Martinsville Police Department responded to an ATV (four-wheeler) crash on the 200th block of 2nd Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash resulted in the driver, an adult male, and the passenger, a juvenile female, being airlifted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing helmets.

The Martinsville Police Department would like to remind the public that it is illegal to drive four-wheelers on public streets in the City of Martinsville.

