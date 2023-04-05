Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and former Square executive, dead at age 43

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Bob Lee, Cash App founder and current executive at cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin, has died, the company told ABC News. He was 43 years old.

A longtime tech executive, Lee was the first chief technology officer at Square, a digital payment company founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature,” Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin, told ABC News in a statement.

“He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real,” Goldbard added.

During the 2000s, Lee worked at Google, where he helped develop Android.

Cash App and the San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee is survived by his wife, Krista, and their two children.

“Bob’s real resume is the hearts and minds he touched in his time on earth,” Goldbarb said. “Bob’s legacy is the feeling that you can make a difference if you try, and of course his amazing children.”

