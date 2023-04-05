First lady Jill Biden going to King Charles III’s coronation, but presidents never attend

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pose for an official photo with Queen Elizabeth II in the Grand Corridor of Windsor Castle on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Windsor, England. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Jill Biden will represent the United States next month in London at the coronation of King Charles III — and while President Joe Biden won’t attend, history shows that it’s not a snub of the new monarch.

Since the nation’s founding on independence from the U.K., no American president has ever attended one of their royal coronations.

Joe Biden did speak with King Charles on Tuesday, according to the White House, and congratulated him on the upcoming event while “underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our peoples.”

The president also told the king that he wanted to meet with him in the United Kingdom “at a future date,” the White House said.

Separately, the White House announced on Wednesday that Joe Biden will travel to Ireland next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The Bidens were last in London together for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Charles is scheduled to be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in the commonwealth’s first such ceremony in 70 years. A host of other world leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.

For the late queen’s coronation in June 1953, President Dwight Eisenhower sent a White House delegation in his place.

ABC News’ Ben Gittleson contributed to this report.

