Martinsville man arrested in shooting

On April 4, 2023, at approximately 4:27 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call from a female who reported she had been shot at the Smith River Sports Complex.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered a female victim lying on the roadway to the event grounds.

The victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures. The victim was alert and able to communicate with responding deputies. She was airlifted to a Roanoke, Virginia, hospital for treatment of her injuries. The victim is 35 years of age.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that this incident was domestic in nature. While at the Smith River Sports Complex, Calvin Edward Cabiness was inside a vehicle with the victim when he produced a firearm and shot the victim at least two times, hitting her in the leg and chest.

Cabiness fled the scene in a Gray Ford Escape. A short time later, deputies located the vehicle parked on Carver Rd. At approximately 7:00 pm, Cabiness was taken into custody without incident on Barrows Mill Rd. by Martinsville Police Department Officers.

Calvin Edward Cabiness, 46, of 1018 Barrows Mill Rd., Martinsville, VA, is held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Cabiness has been charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.