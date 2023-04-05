Texas man claims ‘Find my iPhone’ glitch makes people think he stole their devices, may sue Apple

CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

(RICHMOND, Texas) — A homeowner in Texas has threatened to sue Apple after he says a glitch in the “Find My iPhone” app made people think he’s stolen their iPhone and other products.

Scott Schuster took to Instagram on Sunday and claimed that people kept showing up to his Richmond, Texas, home, alleging that the app is pinging his home as the location of their devices.

“I have multiple videos of people very upset and accusing me of stealing their expensive devices,” he wrote.

He told ABC News Houston affiliate KTRK that people have shown up to his home, which he’s lived in since 2018, every few months for the last few years.

Schuster did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Schuster shared videos from his doorbell to KTRK of angry people showing up to his home accusing him of having their items, with one threatening to call the police on him.

“I tried to reach out to tech support already and they just closed my ticket,” he wrote on Instagram. Schuster also reached out to Steve Wozniak, a co-founder of Apple, asking for help in resolving the issue.

The “Find My” application is a program that allows Apple users to find their iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks and other products using a geolocation feature.

Schuster claims that the feature is “clearly” broken in his area, resulting in multiple people showing up at his home in recent years.

In his Instagram post, he tagged Apple and said the company should “expect to receive a lawsuit” from him.

He provided proof to KTRK that he’s reached out to Apple Support many times since the beginning of 2022 and even filed a formal report, but he said nothing has been done to fix the issue.

“I don’t trust humans not to show up drunk and outraged in the middle of the night looking for their phone or AirPods (it has happened before),” he wrote on Instagram. “This creates dangerous scenarios and my house is in the crosshairs.”

Apple did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.