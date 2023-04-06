Community Calendar

Thursday, April 6

Henry County Board of Supervisors budget work session, 5 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room.

Friday, April 7

Easter Egg Hunt, 3 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. More than 7,500 prize-filled eggs. Sponsored by Henry County Parks and Recreation.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kick off “Sounds on the Square,” the 2023 Uptown First Friday Series, on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food will be for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Saturday, April 8

Dyers Store Fire Department country breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eat in or take out. $9 per plate. Proceeds support the department and all donations are accepted.

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast, 6-10 a.m. at the club building on Philpott Dam Road. $8.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive in Martinsville.

Monday, April 10

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Collinsville Branch.

Tuesday, April 11

The author talks with Joseph R. Lovell at the Bassett Historical Center on “Echoes of Sandy Creek.”

Martinsville City School Board Special School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the school board office.

Wednesday, April 12

The Henry County Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Thursday, April 13

The Henry County School Board meets at 5:30 pm.

Patrick County School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Patrick County School Board Conference Room.

Martinsville City School Board meeting at 6:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

Horsepasture Ruritan Club monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. with Magna Vista High School scholarship winners and their parents.

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players, 7 p.m. April 13, 14, 15, 21, and 22 and at 2 p.m. on April 15, 16, and 23. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Friday, April 14

Music night at Spencer-Penn. Doors open at 5 p.m., and music starts at 6:15 p.m. with New River Line. $5. Concessions will be available.

Wednesday, April 19

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or at Piedmont Arts and $35 the day of the event.

Saturday, April 22

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.

Monday, April 24

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.