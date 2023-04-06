HomeNewsLocalHistorical Society to expand Local Historical Society to expand By WHEE Staff April 6, 2023 0 9 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Historical Society breaks ground on $2.8 million expansionThe Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new $2.8 million expansion in uptown Martinsville on Wednesday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleNo new taxes for Henry CountyNext articleBen Affleck explains how Michael Jordan helped him find the story behind ‘Air’ WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Shooting in Martinsville April 6, 2023 Local No new taxes for Henry County April 6, 2023 Dailies Sunny and 80 today April 6, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular ‘Wicked’ about to become the fourth longest-running play in Broadway history April 6, 2023 Bob Lee, Cash App founder and former Square executive, dead after ‘horrific’ act of violence April 6, 2023 Search underway for man convicted of murder who left Atlanta correctional facility April 6, 2023 Last stop of Michelle Obama’s ‘The Light We Carry’ book tour coming to Netflix April 6, 2023 Load more Recent Comments