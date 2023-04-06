Thursday, April 6, 2023
Entertainment

Last stop of Michelle Obama’s ‘The Light We Carry’ book ﻿tour coming to Netflix

Courtesy of Live Nation

If you missed Michelle Obama‘s The Light We Carry Book tour, you’re in luck.

The final stop of the trek, featuring Oprah Winfrey, is coming to Netflix. The special will see Michelle open up to Oprah about her childhood and time in the White House. She also offers her thoughts on self-confidence, fear, and aging, as well as some advice, and discusses everything from menopause to social issues to romance.

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey, a partnership between Netflix, Michelle’s Higher Ground Productions & Jesse Collins Entertainment, premieres April 25.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

