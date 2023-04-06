Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Minnie C. Hayes, 81, of Bassett, died Tuesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Ella Mae Jones 79, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Clark Gregory McMakin, 68, of Bassett, died Tuesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Roger Allen Nester, 72, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services on Saturday. Visitation will be held immediately following the celebration of life.

Doris Aleen Odell, 91, formally of Martinsville, died Sunday. A funeral service will be held on Friday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The burial will be held at Roselawn Burial Park.

Hattie Francis Martin Turner, 91, of Bassett, died March 26. A graveside service will be held at Old Center Church cemetery on Friday, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Percy Edward “Eddie” Valentine, Sr., 81, of Martinsville, died April 1. The funeral will be held Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. A viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. A floating visitation will be held on Friday, from 3-5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Anna Bowe Lester Wells, 95, died Sunday. Inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Darlene Triplett Young, 73, of Bassett, died Sunday. A funeral service will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. Burial will follow at the Helms Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.