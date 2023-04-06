Shooting in Martinsville

The Martinsville Police Department received reports of a shooting around 4:23 a.m. Thursday morning and found a 45-year-old female shot at Maplewood Apartments (1446 W. Fayette Street). The victim was then airlifted to a Roanoke hospital.

An adult male was arrested at the scene for unrelated charges and is being held without bond. Investigators are currently interviewing the man and processing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320. There is believed to be no further danger to the public at this time.