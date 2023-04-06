Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeNewsLocalShooting in Martinsville
Local

Shooting in Martinsville

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10

The Martinsville Police Department received reports of a shooting around 4:23 a.m. Thursday morning and found a 45-year-old female shot at Maplewood Apartments (1446 W. Fayette Street). The victim was then airlifted to a Roanoke hospital.  

An adult male was arrested at the scene for unrelated charges and is being held without bond. Investigators are currently interviewing the man and processing the scene.  

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320. There is believed to be no further danger to the public at this time. 

Previous article
Ben Affleck explains how Michael Jordan helped him find the story behind ‘Air’
Next article
Local scoreboard
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE