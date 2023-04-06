Walt Disney World announces return of annual pass sales

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

(NEW YORK) — The place where dreams come true is making magic for Disney theme park fans who have asked about Walt Disney World Annual Passes.

“New sales of the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume and can be purchased online beginning on April 20,” Disney Parks announced on its blog Thursday.

At launch, the number of passes will be limited and passes — or a pass type — “may become unavailable for purchase at any time,” which the release explained is subject to the Walt Disney World Resort Annual Pass Terms and Conditions.

Starting April 13, eligible Disney Vacation Club members will also have the opportunity to purchase the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass online as part of their Membership Magic benefits.

“We are so grateful for our Passholders who have a deep, strong connection to Walt Disney World, and we are looking forward to welcoming more of you to the Annual Passholder family, just in time to experience the feelings of a Disney Thrill this spring and summer,” Senior Manager of Communications Eric Scott wrote.

For non-Florida residents and non-Disney Vacation Club members, only the Disney Incredi-Pass will be available for purchase.

The Walt Disney World Annual Passholder program incorporated feedback to make new changes, like adding access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits and the ability for passholders to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation — except Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

The updates are intended to help passholders enjoy the new Walt Disney World experiences, such as the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular; the world’s first Toy Story-themed table-service restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ; and the new Journey of Water — inspired by “Moana” — coming to Epcot later this year. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also celebrating its 25th anniversary throughout April.

Annual pass sales were halted in November 2021 as the park looked to manage crowds amid the pandemic.

Current Annual Passholders can check for news and updates in The Passholder Buzz section of the My Disney Experience app.

Read more about renewal and pass upgrade options and other terms and conditions online here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and “Good Morning America.”

