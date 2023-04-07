Friday, April 7, 2023
‘Cocaine Bear’ taking a bite out of Peacock on April 14

After a successful box office run, and a strong performance on paid streaming, Cocaine Bear is headed to Peacock.

The Elizabeth Banks-directed movie, based on a real series of events, about a bear who ate a ditched cache of drugs — but didn’t go on a bloodthirsty rampage, as in the film — will be free to stream for Peacock subscribers starting April 14.

The movie, which also starred the late Ray Liotta, as well as Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehenreich, will stream exclusively on the streaming service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

