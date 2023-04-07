HomeNewsEntertainmentFox cancels 'The Resident' after six seasons, and more
Entertainment

Fox cancels ‘The Resident’ after six seasons, and more

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2

The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey has been tapped to star in the period drama Monstrous Beauty, according to Deadline. The 19-year-old actress, whose other credits include Game of Thrones, will play an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who, due to a rare medical condition, is entirely covered in hair. Dominic West, Ruth Negga and Fiona Shaw also star. Filming is set to begin in September…

﻿Fox has canceled The Resident after six seasons, according to Deadline. The series — which depicts the good, the bad and the ugly of the medical profession, as seen through the eyes of doctors and nurses — starred Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood. The Resident, which saw its ratings decline as the seasons progressed, wrapped up its sixth season on January 16…

Variety reports This Is Us alum Sterling K. Brown is reuniting with series creator Dan Fogelman for a new drama coming to Hulu. The title, as well as plot details, are still unknown, but it’s reportedly a thriller in which Brown will play the head of security for an ex-president. Brown will next be seen in the film Biosphere, hitting theaters in July…

Norman Reynolds, famous for his production design work for films in the Star Wars franchise and Raiders of the Lost Ark, “died peacefully with his wife Ann and three daughters by his side,” according to a statement obtained by BBC. He was 89. Reynolds worked as an art director on 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, for which he won an Oscar in 1978. Reynolds’ other design work can be seen in films like Superman, Empire of the Sun, Alien 3, Return to Oz and the first Tom Cruise Mission Impossible movie…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Search for love takes 1 woman on 34 first dates in 19 countries
Next article
Lucasfilm releases teaser to ‘Ahsoka’, teases ‘Skeleton Crew’ and ‘The Acolyte’ at ‘Star Wars’ Celebration expo
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.