Friday, April 7, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment"I've been looking for this all my life": Lucasfilm releases final trailer...
Entertainment

“I’ve been looking for this all my life”: Lucasfilm releases final trailer to ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford‘s Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones is a man out of time when we first see him in the just-released new trailer to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The professor is jolted awake in 1969 to the sounds of The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil,” which plays through most of the new footage, and we see his university colleagues throwing him a retirement party. 

He’s later joined by his goddaughter Helena, played by Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who reminds him about the Dial of Destiny. It’s an elusive MacGuffin, the pursuit of which apparently drove her father — played by Toby Jones — crazy, according to Indy. It can “change the course of history.” 

Through flashbacks that set up the film — with Ford de-aged with the help of digital magic — we see Jones’ pursuit of the dial. In the present, 1969, Mads Mikkelsen‘s former Nazi officer Jürgen Voller wants to use it to change Hitler’s “mistakes” and presumably win WWII.

“You stole it,” Indy says. “Then you stole it,” Voller replies. “Then I stole it,” Helena says. “It’s called capitalism.” 

Amid action in both the past and present, Jones recalls to Helena, “I’ve been tortured with voodoo. I’ve been shot nine times, including once by your father, but I’ve been looking for this all my life.” 

Ford’s last ride as Jones debuts in theaters June 30. 

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Lucasfilm releases teaser to ‘Ahsoka’, teases ‘Skeleton Crew’ and ‘The Acolyte’ at ‘Star Wars’ Celebration expo
Next article
2 arrested in murders of 3 Florida teens, 3rd suspect at large
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE