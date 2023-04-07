Friday, April 7, 2023
HomeNewsLocalTequila Sports Bar to open May 15
Local

Tequila Sports Bar to open May 15

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Martinsville local to renovate bowling alley and combine it with restaurant, bar, arcade
Half of the original alleys were kept for customers to be able to bowl but also sit down to eat with friends.
Previous article
2 arrested in murders of 3 Florida teens, 3rd suspect at large
Next article
One arrest made in Danville shooting
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE