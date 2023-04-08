Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Eulisha Carl “Muncy” Edmonds, 84, has died. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Jerkita B. Hairston, 36, of Bassett, died on April 5. The Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren immediately following the service.

Ella Mae Jones 79, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be held Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon at Hairston Funeral Home.

Charles Moore, 95, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Roger Allen Nester, 72, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services on Saturday. Visitation will be held immediately following the celebration of life.

Thomas W. Pulliam, 85, died Thursday. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge. A funeral service will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. at Fuller Memorial Baptist Church. Following the funeral service will be an interment at Roselawn Burial Park.

Dianna Lynn Shively, 65, of Axton, died Thursday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Percy Edward “Eddie” Valentine, Sr., 81, of Martinsville, died April 1. The funeral will be held Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. A viewing will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Anna Bowe Lester Wells, 95, died Sunday. Inurnment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.