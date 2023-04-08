Rainy and 47 today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather advisory:

Temperatures early Monday morning will dip into the low to mid-30s for much of the region east of the Blue Ridge under mostly clear skies and light winds. Areas of frost and pockets where temperatures fall below freezing are expected, which may damage or kill sensitive vegetation.

Forecast discussion:

A nearly stationary front remains situated over the Carolinas, with its associated rainfall reaching northward across our area. On Sunday, precipitation will exit our area as a broad area of high pressure builds over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys. Dry weather is then expected through at least Friday, when an area of low pressure may move northeast into and then across the region.

In the forecast:

There is a 40% chance of rain today and a 30% chance tonight. Cloudy with a high of 47 and a low of 36. On Easter Sunday look for it to be sunny and breezy with gusts up to 21 mph and a high of 60. Patch frost overnight on Sunday and lasting through early Monday. Clear with a low of 33 and sunny on Monday with a high of 62. Clear and 36 Monday night and Sunny at 72 on Tuesday.