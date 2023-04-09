Sunday, April 9, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Eulisha Carl “Muncy” Edmonds, 84, has died. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Jerkita B. Hairston, 36, of Bassett, died on April 5. The Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren immediately following the service.

Thomas W. Pulliam, 85, died Thursday. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge. A funeral service will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. at Fuller Memorial Baptist Church. Following the funeral service will be an interment at Roselawn Burial Park.

