Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunny and 60 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

Frost is expected for parts of the region late tonight and early Monday morning. High pressure will build over and be in control of our weather pattern through at least Thursday. Temperatures during this time period will trend milder each day. Our next chance of showers may come Friday or Saturday the temperatures are still on the mild side.

In the forecast:

Sunny days and clear nights through the forecast period. Look for a high of 60 today and a low of 33 tonight. Patchy frost is possible overnight and into the early morning. Monday will reach 61 degrees and go as low as 36 Monday night. On Tuesday it will climb to 71 and fall to 44 and on Wednesday expect a high of 76 with a low of 47.

