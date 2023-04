Laurence Mouton/Getty Images

(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — Jon Rahm has a new jacket to add to his wardrobe.

The 28-year-old Spanish golfer won his first Masters on Sunday. He shot three strokes under par in the final round of the tournament to clinch the coveted green jacket.

The win marked Rahm’s second major.

Watch highlights from his win and the rest of the Masters tournament below:

