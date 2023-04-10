Justin Jones vote: Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate expelled lawmaker

Seth Herald/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Nashville’s Metro Council voted unanimously to reinstate Justin Jones, the Tennessee House representative who was ousted last week for taking part in a gun control rally.

Jones will serve as an interim legislator until a special election is called.

Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, the council’s president, told ABC News that members quickly scheduled the meeting following Thursday’s vote by the Republican-led statehouse to expel Jones and Justin Pearson for allegedly violating the chamber’s rules of decorum by participating in the March 30 protest.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, who also took part in the protest that was prompted by the March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School, was subjected to an expulsion vote but not enough members supported it.

The meeting was packed with Jones’ supporters who made their voices heard, as Council members weighed their decision on the future of Jones’ seat. They let out a huge cheer after the vote came through after nearly 12 minutes.

Jones, 27, ran for office last year for the open house seat in Tennessee’s 52nd district, which includes Nashville. He had no opponents in the general election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

