Million Dollar Babies: Hilary Swank welcomes twins

Good Morning America

Hilary Swank is officially a mom.

The Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she has welcomed her twins.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” the Alaska Daily actress captioned a photo of her cradling her new bundles of joy, adding, “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.”

The sweet snap shows Swank standing on a balcony in her robe, back facing the camera, as she holds her two babies, one on each side, and stares off into the sunset.

The babies, whose names have yet to be revealed, are Swank’s first children with her husband, Philip Schneider, whom she married in 2018.

Swank first announced she was expecting her twins on Good Morning America in October, saying, “I’m going to be a mom— and not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

Swank’s Sunday post garnered well-wishes from fellow celebrities, including Kate Hudson, Sharon Stone and Juliette Lewis.

“Welcome home angels,” Mariska Hargitay wrote in the comments adding a heart emoji, while Swank’s fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis added, “Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations,” and her own hearts.

