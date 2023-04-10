Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Lillian Monica Maupai East, 76, of Bassett, died Thursday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. The visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Eulisha Carl “Muncy” Edmonds, 84, has died. Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Jerkita B. Hairston, 36, of Bassett, died April 5. The Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren immediately following the service.

Bobby Gene Merriman, 87, of Collinsville, died Saturday. McKee Funeral Home is in charge.

Thomas W. Pulliam, 85, died Thursday. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge. A funeral service will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. at Fuller Memorial Baptist Church. Following the funeral service will be an interment at Roselawn Burial Park.