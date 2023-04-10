Local scoreboard

Baseball
The Nats are 3-7 after falling to the Rockies 7-6 on Sunday. The Nats begin at three-game series at the Angels today at 9:38 p.m.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
