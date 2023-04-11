Defense Secretary Austin briefly addresses Pentagon leaks: ‘We take this very seriously’

Glowimages/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday provided limited comments on the leak of what appear to be top secret intelligence documents from the Pentagon and other U.S. agencies

Austin, appearing at a press conference alongside Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo, said he was first briefed on the apparent leaks on April 6.

Since then, Austin said he’s met with senior department leaders daily and referred the matter to the Department of Justice, which opened a criminal investigation.

“Now, I can’t say much more while the Justice Department’s investigation is ongoing. But we take this very seriously,” Austin said. “And we will continue to work closely with our outstanding allies and partners. And nothing will ever stop us from keeping America secure.”

The content of some of the documents appears to be U.S. intelligence about the war in Ukraine and in other parts of the world. And the disclosure has raised diplomatic issues as it appears that U.S. intelligence has been spying not only on its adversaries, but on allies and partners.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.

