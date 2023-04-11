Jeremy Renner gives lighthearted post-accident interview to Jimmy Kimmel

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Four months after his near-fatal snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner made a hilarious appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.

After being introduced as “the Avenger who beat Thanos, Loki and a 14,000-pound snowplow, the indestructible” Jeremy Renner took the stage, walking with a cane, but in amazing spirits.

“Was this a publicity stunt?” Kimmel asked, admitting he “can’t believe” the twice-nominated actor was even alive, let alone looking so well.

It was “a very, very bad way to start the year,” Renner said, noting he broke “35 or so” bones in the incident.

“It’s a giant metal cookie roller” Renner said of the vehicle that he got pulled under while trying to save his nephew from it, adding, “It just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs, my brain did not swell, nothing like that.”

“My eye did pop out. That’s weird,” he added with a laugh. “But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up.”

As for his collapsed lung, the 52-year-old joked, “That’s OK, I got another one.”

The actor, there to promote his passion project Rennervations, which is about to premiere on Disney+, also talked about the support he got from his family and friends. He said it was his friends’ reactions, like his Avengers co-star Chris Evans, that let him know he was in such bad shape. “Terrible actors, they couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful,” he joked.

Renner also shared that another Avenger, Paul Rudd, visited him in the hospital several times. The Hawkeye star even shared the Ant-Man lead’s fake Cameo call to “Jerry” to cheer him up after his “fight with a snowblower or something.”

