Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Lillian Monica Maupai East, 76, of Bassett, died Thursday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. The visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Eulisha Carl “Muncy” Edmonds, 84, has died. Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Jerkita B. Hairston, 36, of Bassett, died April 5. The Homegoing Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren immediately following the service.

Bobby Gene Merriman, 87, of Collinsville, died Saturday. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Brenda B. Newman, 74, of Ridgeway, died Sunday. Services will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Lydia Dean Pegram, 51, of Bassett, died Monday. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church- Bassett. A luncheon will be provided immediately following the service, where friends are invited to fellowship with the family. The burial will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

