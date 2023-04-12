Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Donald Trump seeks four-week delay in E. Jean Carroll defamation, battery trial

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump sought Wednesday to delay a writer’s defamation and battery case that is scheduled to go on trial this month, arguing the “deluge” of media coverage of his recent indictment on 34 criminal charges makes fairness impossible.

The writer, E. Jean Carroll, sued Trump in November alleging he defamed her by calling her a liar when he denied her claim that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room. She added a charge of battery under a recently adopted New York law that allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attacker regardless of the statute of limitations.

Trump has repeatedly denied Carroll’s allegations.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 25 in Manhattan federal court but Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, asked the judge for a “cooling off” period in an overnight filing.

“President Trump can only receive a fair trial in a calmer media environment than the one created by the New York County District Attorney,” Tacopina wrote in a letter to the judge asking for a four-week delay.

If the trial goes forward as scheduled, “prospective jurors will have the criminal allegations top of mind,” Tacopina said.

There has been no immediate response from Carroll’s side.

Trump is not required to attend the trial. The judge has given Trump’s attorneys until next week to inform the court whether he will attend.

