Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Federal prosecutors will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson’s death

By WHEE Staff
Obtained by ABC News

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not bring charges in the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident who was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico.

U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King — who represent the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina — wrote in a statement that in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove “beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed.”

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” they wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

