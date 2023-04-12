Jeremy Renner walks — and scoots — on first red carpet since near-fatal snowplow accident

Getty Images for Disney

Jeremy Renner‘s road to recovery is partially covered with a red carpet.

The twice-Oscar nominated actor and Marvel movie and TV star posed for the cameras Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Disney+ show Rennervations — his first such appearance since his near-fatal snowplow accident in January.

Showing the same sense of humor he did on Monday’s night’s appearance of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Renner was all smiles for photographers, as his family beamed. He walked with a cane to compliment his smart blue suit and tie, and even took time to sign autographs for fans.

The Hawkeye star leaned on a knee scooter in a queue for press interviews, but was seen without it in other photos.

Kimmel also spoke at a Q&A panel about the show that took place at the premiere event, held at the Fox Theater in Westwood Village.

Rennervations sees Jeremy and some of his celebrity pals like Anthony Mackie renovating government vehicles to serve various communities.

The premiere event also featured a “block party” reception that showcased two such “Rennervations”: a mobile recreation center Jeremy and the team built for Big Brothers Big Sisters Northern Nevada and the mobile music bus built for The Base Chicago seen in the series.

