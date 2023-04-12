Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu steering adaptation of musical ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ for Amazon Studios

By WHEE Staff
Nick Argo/©Academy Museum Foundation

Call it the Amazon Technicolor Dreamcoat: Deadline reports Jon M. Chu, veteran of Crazy Rich Asians and the musical In The Heights, has inked a deal with Amazon Studios to bring Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber‘s musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to theaters. 

Chu is currently in London, calling the shots on the big-screen bow of another Broadway smash, Wicked, which will star Grammy winners Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, as well as newly minted Oscar winner and his former Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh

The filmmaker said he’s been dreaming of directing a Joseph movie, according to the trade, which notes his In The Heights producer Scott Sanders will help bring the Old Testament musical to the big screen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

