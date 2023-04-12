Second formerly conjoined twin goes home, reunites with sister

Cook Children’s

(NEW YORK) — A Texas baby has been discharged from the hospital and reunited with her twin sister and parents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley of Saginaw.

Baby AmieLynn was released from Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, nearly one month after her twin sister JamieLynn returned home.

The 6-month-old and her twin were formerly conjoined at the chest and faced each other. They also shared a liver.

The girls were born via cesarean section last October at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth and were transferred in November to the neonatal intensive care unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

In January, the girls were successfully separated after an 11-hour surgery at Cook Children’s that involved a team of 25 medical professionals. They made history as the first pair of conjoined twins to be separated at the medical center, according to the hospital.

JamieLynn was able to be released from Cook Children’s in March but AmieLynn was kept at the hospital for additional monitoring.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.