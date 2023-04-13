Thursday, April 13, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentBilly Porter to play author and activist James Baldwin in upcoming biopic
Entertainment

Billy Porter to play author and activist James Baldwin in upcoming biopic

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Pose star Billy Porter is set to co-write and star in a biopic based on the life of legendary novelist, essayist and activist James Baldwin.

Porter and Dan McCabe will adapt the script for from David Leeming’s 1994 book James Baldwin: A Biography.

“As a Black queer man on this planet with relative consciousness, I find myself, like James Baldwin said, ‘in a rage all the time.’ I am because James was. I stand on James Baldwin’s shoulders, and I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come,” Porter said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am because James was. I stand on James Baldwin’s shoulders, and I intend to expand his legacy for generations to come,” added Porter.

Porter is one Oscar away from achieving EGOT status, having won a Tony Award in 2013 for his performance in Kinky Boots and a Grammy Award for the soundtrack. In 2019, he became the first openly gay Black man to be nominated and subsequently win an Emmy Award for his performance as Pray Tell in FX’s Pose.

Baldwin, who died from stomach cancer in 1987 at age 63, per The New York Times‘ obituary, is best known for the books such as Notes of a Native Son, The Fire Next Time, Go Tell it on the Mountain and If Beale Street Could Talk, the last of which Barry Jenkins adapted into the 2018 Oscar-winning movie of the same name.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Police warn about contractor scams
Next article
Appeals court declines to rule if Trump was acting as federal employee when he allegedly defamed E. Jean Carroll
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Sunny and 83 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Sunny and 83 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Sunny and 83 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE