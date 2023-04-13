Community Calendar

Thursday, April 13

The Henry County School Board meets at 5:30 pm.

Patrick County School Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the Patrick County School Board Conference Room.

Martinsville City School Board meeting at 6:15 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

Horsepasture Ruritan Club monthly dinner meeting at 6:30 p.m. with Magna Vista High School scholarship winners and their parents.

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players, 7 p.m. April 13, 14, 15, 21, and 22 and at 2 p.m. on April 15, 16, and 23. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Friday, April 14

Music night at Spencer-Penn. Doors open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6:15 p.m. with New River Line. $5. Concessions will be available.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck race at Martinsville Speedway, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department country breakfast, 6:30-10 a.m. $10 for adults, $5 for children.

The Wharton-Stuart Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will hold a Confederate Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Patrick County Courthouse in Stuart. The ceremony will honor those soldiers from Patrick County who served from 1861 to 1865 in the Civil War. This year’s speaker will be local author and historian Tom Perry whose speech is titled “A Portrait of JEB Stuart.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series race, 7:30 p.m. Martinsville Speedway.

Sunday, April 16

NASCAR NOCO 400, 3 p.m. Martinsville Speedway.

The Martinsville Henry County Historical Society will host “Restorations of the Garden Club of Virginia” with Cindy King Edgerton to kick-off the 90th anniversary of Historic Garden Week at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or at Piedmont Arts and $35 the day of the event.

The 10 Warning Signs of Dementia, Henry County Administration Building, 2-3 p.m., by TRIAD S.A.L.T. Council.

Friday, April 21

Reptile Festival will be at the Virginia Museum of Natural History today and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Saturday, April 22

Household Hazardous Waste Day, free to Martinsville and Henry County residents, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Bassett Service Center, 2285 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.

Monday, April 24

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Wednesday, April 26

Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Frith Hall at P&HCC. Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker.

Saturday, May 6

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kickoff “Sounds on the Square,” at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food will be for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.