Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Tony Curtis Beamer, 68, of Martinsville, died April 5. A visitation service will be held Friday, at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will be private. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Ronnie “Runt” Frank Craig, 65, died Monday. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. and then the burial at Roselawn Burial Park.

Lillian Monica Maupai East, 76, of Bassett, died April 6. The funeral will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. The visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Eulisha Carl “Muncy” Edmonds, 84, has died. Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. A public viewing will be held Thursday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Juan Jose Rodriguez-Frausto, 52, of Martinsville, died Sunday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, at 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Retired Judge J. Frank Greenwalt died on May 10 last year. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the Martinsville General District courtroom in the City Municipal Building.

Christine Reynolds Hairston, 79, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 12 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Antioch Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. A floating visitation will be held on Saturday, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Jerkita B. Hairston, 36, of Bassett, died April 5. The Home-going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren immediately following the service.

Robert D. “Skida” Moyer, 56, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be held Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home, from 1-5 p.m.

Gregory Douglas Pilson, 60, of Martinsville, died April 11. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. A floating visitation will be Monday, at Wright Funeral Service.

Anthony Sammy Roberts, 76, of Bassett, died Tuesday. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 6-8 p.m. at Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church. The funeral will be on Monday, at 1 p.m. at the church and burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.