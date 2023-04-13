Local scoreboard

Thursday, April 13, 2023
Baseball

The Nats are 4-9 after losing to the Angels 3-2 yesterday. The Nats are off today after they head back home to begin a three-game homestand against the Guardians on Friday.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

