Thursday, April 13, 2023
Sunny and 83 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

A few thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening could produce isolated large hail and damaging wind gusts. High pressure will maintain dry and warm weather today, featuring above normal temperatures. Low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will drift north and across the area Friday, bringing clouds, showers and even a few storms. A strong cold front will sweep through the region Sunday, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms, then followed by cooler temperatures for early next week.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of  83. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 53. There is an 80% chance of showers during the day on Friday and a 70% chance overnight. Look for a high of 69 and a low of 55. The chance of rain drops to 30% on Saturday as it becomes partly sunny with a high of 78. Partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 54.

