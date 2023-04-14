Friday, April 14, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentDavid Arquette admits to suffering 'Scream VI' FOMO
Entertainment

David Arquette admits to suffering ‘Scream VI’ FOMO

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Peacock

While Neve Campbell famously bowed out of Scream VI over a salary dispute, the recent release was also missing another original cast member: David Arquette.

And the series’ Dwight “Dewey” Riley missed it, too — seeing as he didn’t survive the fifth.

While talking to The Wrap at the premiere of his new Peacock series Mrs. Davis, the actor feigned tears, explaining, “I totally feared missing out. I was like watching it all alone, but [with] an extra big tub of popcorn, lots of candy.”

He did add that he “loved it,” saying he thought “they did an amazing job” on the film.

As for Campbell’s potential return, Arquette is all for it. “Absolutely. I definitely miss Neve being a part of it. I’d love to see her come in and go like real hardcore!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Amazon reportedly eyeing reboots of ‘Robocop’, ‘Stargate’, ‘Barbershop’ and more
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE