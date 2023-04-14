HomeNewsEntertainmentNicholas Hoult and Toni Collette could star in Clint Eastwood's final film,...
Entertainment

Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette could star in Clint Eastwood’s final film, ‘Juror #2’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood turns 93 in May, but the Unforgiven director and star is saddling up for his final movie as director.

Deadline reports his last movie, Juror #2, could star Nicholas Hoult — who is about to sink his teeth into theaters with the vampire film Renfield — and Oscar-nominated The Sixth Sense lead Toni Collette. The actors are in negotiations, but Hoult would play the titular character and Collette the prosecutor.

According to the trade, the movie centers on a juror who realizes during a trial that the accused is innocent — because he’s the one who killed the victim in a reckless driving accident.

Eastwood has received 11 Oscar nominations in his long career, four for Best Director, and racked up two wins, for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Super ‘Mario’: Movie crosses $508 million worldwide
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.