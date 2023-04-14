Friday, April 14, 2023
Super ‘Mario’: Movie crosses $508 million worldwide

The Super Mario Bros. Movie only came out last week, but the movie has already crossed a major milestone.

Variety reports the film, which stars the voices of Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy, has made more than $508 million worldwide in theaters: $260.3 million domestically and $248.4 million overseas.

That means it’s already the biggest video game adaptation to ever hit theaters.

Super Mario has not only been declared ticket retailer Fandango’s top-selling movie of this year, but it’s also the highest-grossing movie to be released in 2023, besting Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

That Marvel Studios film was dogged with meh reviews from fans — unlike Mario, which boasts a 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes — and petered out in theaters after making more than $474 million worldwide. By comparison, its predecessor, Ant-Man and the Wasp, cleared more than $622 million globally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

