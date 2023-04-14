Friday, April 14, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Florida Man: When a disgraced cop gets sent home to Florida, what was supposed to be a quick gig turns into a wild mission.

Love is Blind: Find out which couples say “I do” when the final episodes drop Friday. Then watch the first ever live reunion on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Hulu
Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney and Travis: Through home video and behind-the-scenes footage, watch as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot.

Am I Being Unreasonable?: An obsessive friendship starts when a kindred soul lights up the life of a grieving woman in this twisted comedy thriller.

SingleDrunk Female: Sam’s road to recovery continues as she takes on a new job and a new love interest in season 2 of Single Drunk Female.

Disney+
RennervationsJeremy Renner teams up with a crew of expert builders to reimagine vehicles into mind-blowing creations in Rennervations.

Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told MeJennifer Garner stars as a wife who investigates her husband’s disappearance in this new limited series.

Jane: The quest to save the endangered animals is on! Inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, Jane Garcia sets out on the adventure of a lifetime.

Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Midge takes her comedy career to new heights in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

HBO Max
BarryBill Hader’s Emmy-winning series goes out with a bang as it concludes with its fourth season.

Happy streaming!

