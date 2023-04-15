Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

William Michael Adkins, 70, of Bassett, died Friday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Ida Hutcherson Crowder, 87, of Danville, died on April 7. Visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services on Wednesday, from 1-2 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow. Burial will be at Roselawn Burial Park.

Lillian Monica Maupai East, 76, of Bassett, died April 6. The funeral will be Saturday, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park. The visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Kerry Lynn Fitzgerald, 60, of Alexandria, died Wednesday. The funeral will be Thursday, at noon at the Temple of Spirit and Truth. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Ruth R. Franklin, 87, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Juan Jose Rodriguez-Frausto, 52, of Martinsville, died Sunday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.

Retired Judge J. Frank Greenwalt died on May 10 last year. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the Martinsville General District courtroom in the City Municipal Building.

Christine Reynolds Hairston, 79, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Monday, at 12 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Antioch Christian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. A floating visitation will be held on Saturday, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Jerkita B. Hairston, 36, of Bassett, died April 5. The Home-going Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren immediately following the service.

Wanda Francis Heath Light, 63, of Bassett, died April 12. The family will receive friends at the home of Walter and Jean Light on Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21 from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Reverend Charles William Moore, 93, died April 6. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Collinsville Presbyterian Church. A Service of Thanksgiving will follow at 2 p.m. Collin-McKee-Stone Funeral Home in Bassett is in charge.

Robert D. “Skida” Moyer, 56, of Martinsville, died Monday. A visitation will be held Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens.

Gregory Douglas Pilson, 60, of Martinsville, died April 11. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Olive East Christian Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. A floating visitation will be Monday, at Wright Funeral Service.

Anthony Sammy Roberts, 76, of Bassett, died Tuesday. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 6-8 p.m. at Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church. The funeral will be on Monday, at 1 p.m. at the church and burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.