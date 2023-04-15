Saturday, April 15, 2023
HomeNewsLocalSchools allocate money
Local

Schools allocate money

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
Henry County Schools allocate money
Henry County Public Schools went on a spending spree at a regular meeting on Thursday, approving all requests on the shopping list worth over $3.6 million.
Previous article
Showers and thunderstorms and 69 today
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Showers and thunderstorms and 69 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

Community Calendar

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Showers and thunderstorms and 69 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Showers and thunderstorms and 69 today

Local scoreboard

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE