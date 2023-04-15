HomeNewsLocalSchools allocate money Local Schools allocate money By WHEE Staff April 15, 2023 0 2 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Henry County Schools allocate moneyHenry County Public Schools went on a spending spree at a regular meeting on Thursday, approving all requests on the shopping list worth over $3.6 million. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleShowers and thunderstorms and 69 today WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Health Expert hydration tips for warmer weather this spring and summer April 14, 2023 Local Smith Mountain Lake arguably unsafest in state April 14, 2023 Local Minter to run for treasurer April 14, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Showers and thunderstorms and 69 today April 15, 2023 Local scoreboard April 15, 2023 Obituaries April 15, 2023 Community Calendar April 15, 2023 Load more Recent Comments