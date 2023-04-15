Saturday, April 15, 2023
Local scoreboard

Baseball

The Nats fall to 4-10 after a 4-3 loss to the Guardians at home last night. The two teams play again this afternoon at 4:05 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

